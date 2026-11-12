Wisconsin invasive species rule adds 65 species, effective Jan. 1, 2027

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced changes to its invasive species rule that will take effect Jan. 1, 2027. The update adds 65 regulated species, removes 22 and changes the classification of 46 others, according to the DNR. The rule sets different limits for prohibited species and restricted species to help stop further spread.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a rule update taking effect Jan. 1, 2027, will change how the state handles invasive species.

Wisconsin's new invasive species rule

Local perspective:

On Nov. 12, the Wisconsin DNR announced revisions to the state's invasive species identification, classification and control rule. The agency said the update clarifies key sections and updates which species are covered.

The DNR defines invasive species as non-native organisms that harm Wisconsin's environment and economy or may threaten human health. Under the rule, it is unlawful to transport, transfer, introduce and in some cases possess regulated species, according to the agency.

The updated rule keeps two categories for invasive species: prohibited and restricted. The DNR said the categories reflect how widespread a species is in Wisconsin and what actions people can legally take.

What they're saying:

According to the Wisconsin DNR, prohibited species are not yet present in Wisconsin or may exist only in small, isolated populations. Statewide containment is still feasible, so it is unlawful for people to transport, transfer, introduce or possess those species.

While restricted species are already widespread in Wisconsin, and statewide containment is no longer feasible. The rule makes it unlawful for people to transport, transfer or introduce those species, but possession is not regulated, and the goal is to prevent further introductions and spread.

By the numbers:

The DNR said with the new rule, 65 new regulated species will be added, 22 will be removed and 46 species that are already regulated will have their classification changed.

What you can do:

To ensure clarity on the updated invasive species rules, the DNR states that people can review a summary of changes to species regulations, the board order and the Rule Revision Guide. The Wisconsin DNR's website also includes recordings of presentations and important dates tied to the revision.