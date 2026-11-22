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The Brief In October, Wisconsin existing home sales fell 8.5% from 2025 as the average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 7.33%. The median existing home sale price reached $341,000 in October. Wisconsin affordability fell 12.2% from a year earlier to its lowest level since the measure began in 2009.



Wisconsin's latest housing report shows higher mortgage rates are slowing sales and pushing affordability to its lowest level since 2009.

Wisconsin home sales slowed in October

By the numbers:

The Wisconsin REALTORS® Association released its October Real Estate Report showing existing home sales declined as borrowing costs climbed. According to the report, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached its highest monthly average since May 2024.

Existing home sales fell 8.5% in October compared to 2025, according to the report. The median existing home sale price rose 2.3% from a year earlier to $341,000.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from 6.25% in October 2025 to 7.33% in October, the report said. The association said those higher borrowing costs helped drive the sales decline.

During the first 10 months of the year, existing home sales increased 1.8% compared with the same stretch in 2025, according to the report. The median sale price rose 5.2% to $345,000.

Wisconsin housing affordability fell 12.2% during the past 12 months and reached its lowest level since the association began tracking the measure in 2009, the report said.

Local perspective:

New listings fell 5.8% in October from a year earlier, marking the second straight month with a drop of more than 5%, according to the report. Homes also took longer to sell, with average days on the market rising 5.6% statewide.

The largest increases in days on the market showed up in the Northeast, South Central and Southeast regions of Wisconsin, the report said. The North and Central regions saw modest declines.