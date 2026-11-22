Wisconsin housing affordability hits lowest since 2009 as mortgage rates rise
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's latest housing report shows higher mortgage rates are slowing sales and pushing affordability to its lowest level since 2009.
Wisconsin home sales slowed in October
By the numbers:
The Wisconsin REALTORS® Association released its October Real Estate Report showing existing home sales declined as borrowing costs climbed. According to the report, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached its highest monthly average since May 2024.
Existing home sales fell 8.5% in October compared to 2025, according to the report. The median existing home sale price rose 2.3% from a year earlier to $341,000.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from 6.25% in October 2025 to 7.33% in October, the report said. The association said those higher borrowing costs helped drive the sales decline.
During the first 10 months of the year, existing home sales increased 1.8% compared with the same stretch in 2025, according to the report. The median sale price rose 5.2% to $345,000.
Wisconsin housing affordability fell 12.2% during the past 12 months and reached its lowest level since the association began tracking the measure in 2009, the report said.
Local perspective:
New listings fell 5.8% in October from a year earlier, marking the second straight month with a drop of more than 5%, according to the report. Homes also took longer to sell, with average days on the market rising 5.6% statewide.
The largest increases in days on the market showed up in the Northeast, South Central and Southeast regions of Wisconsin, the report said. The North and Central regions saw modest declines.
The Source: This story uses information from the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association October Real Estate Report and was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.