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The Brief A new survey from Forbes broke down America's top 100 "favorite restaurants." Wisconsin-based Culver's finished ranked No. 1 on the list. In total, 13 Midwest restaurants made the top 100 list.



In the never-ending search for delicious food, Forbes has released the latest restaurant rankings in its inaugural top 100 list of "America's Favorite Restaurants." And standing at the very top is a popular burger chain based out of the Midwest.

America's Favorite Restaurants

The backstory:

Forbes conducted a survey of more than 100,000 customers to determine which restaurants were "America's favorite." Those who participated in the survey rated restaurants based on taste, food quality, value, and several other factors.

Using this data, Forbes was able to rank exactly which restaurants Americans considered their "favorite."

Local perspective:

Landing at the very top of the list was a Midwest burger chain based out of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, Culver's.

Founded in 1984, Culver's is best known for their butter burgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and frozen custard. With over 1,000 locations across 26 states — predominantly in the Midwest, of course — Culver's top ranking categories in the survey were for the taste and quality of the food.

Dig deeper:

Several other Midwest restaurants made the list as well. Potbelly, based out of Chicago, finished ranked 20th on the list, with fellow Illinois restaurant Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants landing not far behind at No. 25.

Next were two Ohio chains, Roosters at No. 32 and Marco's Pizza at No. 37, followed by another Illinois chain, Jimmy John's at No. 44, and then Michigan-based Jet's Pizza at No. 49 rounded out the top 50 for the Midwest.

Other Midwest restaurants that made the second half of the list include Skyline Chili (51st), LaRosa's Pizzeria (66th), Hungry Howie's Pizza (67th), Portillo's (69th), and Penn Station East Coast Subs (93rd).

Big picture view:

As for the rest of the list, a West Coast favorite, In-N-Out, finished in second just behind Culver's. Texas-based HTeao finished in third, followed by Texas Roadhouse in fourth.

Here's how the rest of the top 10 shook out on Forbes' inaugural "America's Favorite Restaurant" list.

Culver's — Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin In-N-Out Burger — Irvine, California HTeaO — Fort Worth, Texas Texas Roadhouse — Louisville, Kentucky Chick-fil-A — Atlanta, Georgia Mission BBQ — Glen Burnie, Maryland Jersey Mike's Subs — Tinton Falls, New Jersey Jason's Deli — Beaumont, Texas Seasons52 — Orlando, Florida The Original Pancake House — Portland, Oregon