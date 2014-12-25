WATCH: Monkey saves other monkey after being electrocuted

NEW DELHI (AP) — Onlookers at a train station in northern India watched in awe a monkey using all his powers to bring back to life another monkey who was electrocuted and fell unconscious on the rail tracks.



The unconscious monkey fell down between the tracks, apparently after touching high-tension wires at the train station in the northern Indian city of Kanpur.



His companion came to the rescue and was captured on camera lifting the friend's motionless body, shaking it, dipping it into a mud puddle and biting its head and skin — until the monkey came to after few minutes.



The first monkey, completely covered in mud, opened its eyes and began moving again.



Crowds of travelers on Sunday watched in amazement the monkey giving first aid from the train platform, filming and snapping pictures.



