Robbery near MLK and Juneau: Suspect sought

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a strong-arm robbery that happened near Martin Luther King Drive and Juneau Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 4.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 25-30 years of age, 5’10"-6’ tall and 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, white pants and black shoes.

The suspect forcefully took property from the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7212 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

