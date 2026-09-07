Recipe: Stir-Fry Orange Beef

Ying Stoller, owner of Ying's Kitchen, shares a recipe for Stir-Fry Orange Beef.



Orange Beef (stir-fry version)

½ lb. Beef flank steak or top sirloin

1 tablespoon corn starch

3-4 tablespoons oil

1-2 cloves chopped garlic

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

5-6 red chili peppers (optional)

1/3 cup of Ying's Orange Sauce

1 tablespoon sliced green onions

First cut beef into slices or strips, add starch. Mix well.

Heat oil in a wok or pan over medium heat.

When oil is hot, carefully add beef into hot oil, spread it out.

Let it sear before stirring.

When beef is cooked, remove it from pan.

Heat 1 teaspoon oil. Add garlic, ginger and red peppers and stir for a couple seconds. Add Ying's Orange Sauce. When the sauce starts bubbling, then add cooked beef. Stir to coat beef with the sauce. Sprinkle green onions on top.

Service over rice.

Note: Cook in batches if larger quantity is needed.

