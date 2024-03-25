Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

The Los Angeles home of Sean "Diddy" Combs was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, authorities said. FOX 11 was first on the scene.

The federal raid occurred at Combs' $40 million home in LA's lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood and across the coast, HSI also raised the music mogul's Miami home on Star Island.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," HSI said in a released statement.

SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents investigating his LA home.

SUGGESTED: ‘Diddy’s’ $40M Los Angeles mansion has an underwater tunnel, gym, and grotto

FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene learned the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.

SkyFOX also captured images of a few people coming out of the home who were subsequently detained.

Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer joined FOX 11 during breaking news coverage and said there have been allegations that he had been drugging young women and that the agency is likely looking into the alleged crimes committed in multiple states.

Kempfer added some evidence they’re looking for includes laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations. In addition, he said obtaining a search warrant of this magnitude requires a lengthy process and that working with state and local attorneys was likely required.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were also at the scene and refused to comment.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," said Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie Ventura and one of Diddy’s other accusers, in a released statement. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

FOX 11 has reached out to Diddy's representation for comment.

Diddy was also mentioned in Katt Williams’ explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

SUGGESTED: Katt Williams tells Shannon Sharpe in explosive interview Biden, Trump ‘both bad options’

"All lies will be exposed," Williams said when asked about Diddy, Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

Other allegations against Sean ‘Diddy Combs’

Last year, Casandra Ventura, also known as R&B singer Cassie, dropped a bombshell lawsuit in a New York federal court against the Bad Boy mogul. Combs and Ventura dated between 2005 and 2018. The lawsuit detailed several eyebrow-raising allegations that detailed years of alleged abuse. The two then settled on a settlement the next day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging rape, abuse

That was just the beginning.

Just a week later, two more women came forward and accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual abuse in a separate lawsuit.

Both of those lawsuits were filed in Nov. 2023 on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in New York City’s hip-hop community.

SUGGESTED: Diddy accuses spirits giant of racism in lawsuit over alleged neglect of vodka, tequila brands

One of the accusers, Joi Dickerson, said she was a 19-year-old student at Syracuse University when she agreed to meet Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in 1991. After their date, Combs "intentionally drugged" her, then brought her home and sexually assaulted her, according to the filing.

Without her knowledge, Combs videotaped the assault and later shared it with several friends in the music industry, the suit alleges. The public exposure sent Dickerson into a "tailspin," contributing to severe depression that landed her in the hospital and forced her to drop out of college.

Fast-forward to Feb. 2024, Combs faced another lawsuit filed by a male music producer.

The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accused Combs of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also says the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked.

A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit "pure fiction."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," said Combs attorney Shawn Holley said in response."We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them," she added.

These are just some of the allegations Diddy has faced through the years.

SUGGESTED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had history of legal trouble

FOX 11's Hailey Winslow and the Associated Press contributed to this report.