Kim Potter trial: Jury selection underway, 1st juror seated

The trial for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year, began Tuesday.

Jury selection got underway at 9 a.m. in the same courtroom where Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd earlier this year. Hundreds of prospective jurors have already filled out questionnaires to help the two sides find an impartial jury. FOX 9 will stream the trial live, gavel to gavel, beginning at 8:50 a.m. on fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death. The shooting occurred after officers pulled Wright over for expired tabs. Officers tried to arrest him after learning he had a warrant for a misdemeanor, but Wright resisted. During the struggle, Potter fired her gun, hitting Wright. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

First juror seated

Juror No. 2 was the first juror to be questioned on Tuesday and the first juror to be seated in the Kim Potter trial. A total of 14 jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--need to be seated before the opening statements can begin. Two potential jurors have been dismissed for cause so far. Neither side has used a peremptory challenge.

Juror No. 2 works as an editor in the field of neurology. He wrote in his questionnaire that he has an unfavorable impression of "Blue Lives Matter," explaining to the court he believes it is less in support of police and is "more of a counter cry to Black Lives Matter."

Juror No. 2 also said he believes in a need for change when it comes to policing, but made it clear he absolutely opposes the movement to defund or abolish the police. He said he supports "good police work."

He wrote in his questionnaire that he has always wanted to serve on a jury.

How will the Potter trial jury be selected?

Jury selection will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30 and is expected to take about a week.

Judge Chu has ordered the identities of the jurors to remain a secret for the duration of the trial, so they will only be referred to by a random, previously assigned number. At the conclusion of the trial, the judge will decide when the jurors’ identities can be made public.

The court asked potential jurors to fill out a 13-page questionnaire asking about their knowledge of the case, police connections, attitudes towards the legal system and their media habits. The answers were provided to the attorneys and the judge prior to the start of jury selection.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will be able to question the prospective jurors over their questionnaire responses during jury selection. Over a dozen potential jurors have already been dismissed, likely over their answers on the questionnaire.

During jury selection, prosecutors and Potter’s defense attorneys will question each potential juror one at a time, separately from the others. The defense will be allowed five peremptory challenges while the State will be allowed three. Attorneys do not have to provide a reason for why they object the juror when using a peremptory challenge. Potential jurors can also be struck from the jury for cause, meaning there is a reason to believe the juror is unfit for a fair trial. There is no limit on the number of jurors who can be removed for cause.

The jury will be partially sequestered during the trial and fully sequestered during deliberation, although Judge Chu may order full sequestration at any time.

