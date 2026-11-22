The Brief A Kenosha woman’s insurance initially denied her claim for a replacement pacemaker. UMR, a UnitedHealthcare subsidiary, reversed the decision after Contact 6 inquired. Jennifer Rusch underwent the surgery, which could have cost at least $140,000, on Nov. 12.



Jennifer Rusch's pacemaker is keeping her alive. She was initially supposed to get it replaced in September, but her insurance denied the claim.

Pacemeaker problem

The backstory:

"One of the bottom chambers of my heart no longer beats on its own," Rusch explained.

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Eight months ago, the 53-year-old woman woke up with a pacemaker after a routine procedure for heart palpitations. She'd had a complete heart block, a rare complication.

"It works all day long, 24 hours a day for the rest of my life," Rusch said.

Soon after, Rusch developed another unusual problem. She can feel her pacemaker's electrical impulses stimulating the bottom chamber of her heart. Most people with pacemakers do not feel these pulses, which Rusch says are similar to a baby kicking during pregnancy.

"It’s shocking it and the heart will beat. Shocking it and my heart will beat. I can feel that all day long," Rusch said. "It's a constant reminder of something I'm trying to forget."

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Why you should care:

Rusch said her doctor at Froedtert South advised replacing her traditional pacemaker that uses insulated wires called leads with a leadless version. It was to happen the same day she sat down with Contact 6 on Sept. 17.



"I’m in surgery right now, if it wasn’t for the denial," Rusch said at the time.

A letter from UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, denied the insertion of the new leadless pacemaker as "not medically necessary." The letter said: "The requested service has not been shown to be effective for your condition."

"How do I get this moving? How can I make them accountable? How can I make them see the problem? They need to listen to my doctor," Rusch said.

Rusch said she and her cardiology office tried appealing the decision but ran into delays: "They weren't answering, and I was calling every day."

Contact 6 steps in

The resolution:

Someone suggested Rusch write to Contact 6, which asked UnitedHealthcare to take a closer look.

"As soon as I called you and we talked and I signed the paperwork for you, they called me to open the investigation," Rusch said.

When Contact 6 met up with Rusch for a second time in November, she had a new letter from UMR. That letter stated: "We have determined the following treatment is medically necessary."

Of the approval, UnitedHealthcare said: "We are pleased to have resolved this matter on behalf of Ms. Rusch so she can receive her new pacemaker."

The service could have cost her at least $140,000.

"Your intervention, I'm sure, led to this being reversed," Rusch said. "This is life-changing, it’s been weeks of worry."

What's next:

Rusch got her new pacemaker on Nov. 12. She sent Contact 6 a picture from the surgical center and said the procedure went flawlessly.

"My heart's beating, so I would say 100% successful, thanks to you and your team," Rusch said.

Submit to Contact 6

What you can do:

Consumers who have a complaint and want Contact 6 to get involved can call 414-586-2666 or submit an online inquiry through FOX6's website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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