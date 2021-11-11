Astroworld death toll now 9 after hospitalized college student dies

The death toll from the Astroworld tragedy has sadly increased.

THE VICTIMS: What we know about the lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

Family members of Bharti Shahani, 22, gave a public announcement through their attorney Thursday, where they announced she had lost her life days after she was hospitalized amid the chaos from the incident. The college student was described as a pillar in the community and "an ideal child" to her parents.

"Bharti was a shining star in the community," James Lassiter, their attorney, said.

MORE: Astroworld Festival victims in critical condition, clinging to life

During a heartbreaking testimony from Bharti's mother, Karishma, she noted how generous and loving her daughter was, citing for example, how she is donating her organs.

The 22-year-old was expected to graduate from A&M University with high honors prior to this horrific incident and noted she was loved by everyone.

The family attorney also confirmed that a video circulating with a girl falling from a gurney was in fact Bharti but said the family would not comment further.

WHO IS AT FAULT? Astroworld's security staffing unclear, chief says; Travis Scott's attorney decries 'finger-pointing'

Bharti’s parents say they had been texting with their daughter while she was at the concert and they knew something was wrong when she suddenly stopped responding. After at least two heart attacks and days on life support their incredible daughter who was said to be an amazing student and a special human being is now dead.



"Now I’m worried about my two daughters and my wife," Bharti’s father Sunny Shahani said. "What will be the impact on them after we lost our precious angel?"

RELATED: After Astroworld tragedy, Texas forms taskforce for concert safety

Namrata, her little sister, was there at the Travis Scott concert with her big sister and they were holding hands when the crowd began to close in on them.

"The last thing she said to me was, 'are you ok?'" Namrata said before breaking down in tears. "It feels like we’re still living in this nightmare that’s not ending and every day I wake up I constantly wish that like maybe it was all just a dream."

Advertisement

The family says they want justice and they want everyone responsible for what went wrong to be held accountable.