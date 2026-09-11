Exploring air pressure, airflow and forces; experiments with Club SciKidz

Tanzania Sewell from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee shares fun experiments you can use with household items.



Experiment #1 — Air Cannon

The Science: Air takes up space and exerts pressure. When we pull back the balloon, we store energy. When we release it, the balloon quickly pushes air through the small opening in the cup, creating a fast-moving burst of air!

Items Needed: 16–20 oz. plastic cup, 12-inch balloon, scissors, permanent marker, Scotch tape

Instructions: Have an adult make a quarter-sized hole in the center of the bottom of the cup. Tie a knot in the deflated balloon, then cut off the rounded end opposite the knot. Stretch the balloon tightly over the open end of the cup and secure it with tape. Pull back on the balloon's knot and release to fire your air cannon!

Try It: Can your air cannon knock over a lightweight object?

Experiment #2 — Levitating Ping-Pong Ball

The Science: The fast-moving air from the hair dryer pushes upward on the ping-pong ball, balancing the downward pull of gravity. The airflow and surrounding air pressure also help keep the ball centered in the stream, allowing it to appear to float!

Items Needed: Hair dryer and ping-pong ball

Instructions: Set the hair dryer to its cool setting and point it upward. Turn it on and carefully place the ping-pong ball into the stream of air. Watch it levitate!

Try It: Slowly tilt the hair dryer from side to side. How far can you tilt it before the ball falls?