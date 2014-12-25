Crews respond to fire on Milwaukee's north side in a matter of minutes

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in a home located in Milwaukee this afternoon.



The home is located at 5297 N 74th Street, near the intersection of N. 76th Street and Fond du Lac Ave.



The fire was called in by a neighbor and firefighters arrived on scene 3 minutes and 20 seconds after it was called in.



When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the basement of the home. It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.



No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were suffered.



There is no word on the damage estimate for the fire.



The cause of the fire is being investigated.



There is no word on who lives in the house.



