article

A young Milwaukee boy was beaten after using his grandmother's credit card to order food in 2023. Now, a man accused in the case has been sentenced.

Court records show 31-year-old Keethan Robinson was sentenced to six months probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with a child abuse felony.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Althedria Robinson, 45, reached a deferred prosecution agreement in February. She pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

Prosecutors dismissed the case against the third person who was originally charged in the case. That person, too, was charged with child abuse.

Featured article

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a residence near 91st and Silver Spring in May 2023. An investigation revealed the boy used his grandmother's credit card to order food.

When the grandmother found out, prosecutors said she told the boy's teenage sister, who then repeatedly hit the boy with a metal purse strap. The court documents said Althedria Robinson arrived a short time later and repeatedly hit the boy with a belt. After that, the sister "whooped him again."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Kenneth Robinson went into the boy's room the next morning, the complaint states, and "punched him numerous times in the arms and legs."

Prosecutors said Child Abuse Pediatricians at the Child Advocacy Center looked at the boy and found he had bruises on his arms, legs, back, butt, chest and forehead – as well as several with abrasions.