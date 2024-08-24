Late summer warm-up: humidity, triple-digit heat indices incoming

article

With an area of high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west, a strong southerly flow will develop and move warmer and more humid air into Wisconsin from Saturday through Tuesday.

Dew points will be on the rise all weekend and should reach the 70s for late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. That is considered muggy to oppressive levels of humidity for most people. You should plan to take it easy and not over exert yourself on those days.

The combination of higher temperatures and higher humidity will lead to a Heat Index reading in the triple digit range for parts of Wisconsin.

Heat Advisories have been posted out west and may be expanded into parts of Wisconsin Monday into Tuesday.

Cooler and less humid air arrives later next week and into early September.

