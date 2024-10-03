Wisconsin drought lingers; what it means for fall foliage?

article

The Brief Drought conditions in Wisconsin are becoming more severe in parts of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The drier than normal conditions in the state could have an impact on fall foliage.



The drought monitor has been updated across the United States – and conditions in Wisconsin are only becoming severe, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A drought is a prolonged period with less than normal amounts of rain or snow in an area. It is caused by drier than normal conditions that could lead to a water supply problem. Hot temperatures can make drought conditions worse because moisture from soil will start to evaporate. A light rain shower might help the grass and plants get some of its green color back. However, if that water quickly evaporates into the air or is soaked up by plants, the drought relief doesn’t last long.

In fact, the drought conditions could have an effect on why the leaves are changing colors and how long you will be able to view them. So far, the colors are starting to change in northern Wisconsin.

A drought or an early frost could make the leaves fall off of the trees before they’ve had time to change colors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As of now, Wisconsin is looking to be average and right on time with the change in leaves. If the drought conditions continue, viewing the leaves will be cut short.

You can always check the latest Fall Color Report from Travel Wisconsin. It is updated frequently.