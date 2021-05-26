Widespread rain likely Thursday evening into Friday morning

A low-pressure system moving east through Illinois will give widespread rain chances for the southern half of Wisconsin Thursday evening, May 27 through Friday morning, May 28. Rain will begin as mostly scattered showers and continue to become more widespread heading into the overnight.

Skyvision Plus 6:00 PM Thursday, May 27

The heaviest rainfall and likely the period of highest accumulations will come early Friday morning, May 28 as the center of the low is direct to our south. Generally, the farther south you are the more rain you'll see with this system.

Skyvision Plus 2:30 AM Friday, May 28

Totals will range greatly across southeast Wisconsin but generally many areas will see over ½" of rainfall when it's all said and done. Some models are hinting at totals near 1.5" but that likely will only occur in isolated areas.