Summer heat returns this weekend, temps will likely be warmer than average in mid-August

While most of the state of Wisconsin has enjoyed a mini stretch of below-average temperatures, our seasonable weather heats right back up this weekend! Dew points will jump back to the low 70s by Sunday, Aug. 9, bring us back to muggy conditions through the start of next week.

Dew point forecast for August 6-9

To go along with more moisture in the air we'll also see a noticeable increase in temperatures. The mid to upper 80s aren't out of the question along with this humid air by the end of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible but most of us will be feeling the summer heat once again.

Temperature forecast for Sunday, August 9

If you're a fan of hotter weather, you're in luck! As we enter the mid part of August, high temps will likely be warmer than average. It's important to note the average high temperature is slowly on the decline, by mid-month, we average highs in the upper 70s for Milwaukee.