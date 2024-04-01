Spring snow in southeast WI; Election day, Brewers home opener impacted

While many may have thought it was a weather-related April Fool's joke, the potential for snow on Tuesday, April 2 – election day and the Brewers home opener – is no joke.

A series of low pressure systems will pass to our south in the next couple of days. By noon on Tuesday, some parts of southeast Wisconsin will see a wintry mix or some wet snow.

From the time the polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, viewers will want to monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast closely.

By the time of first pitch at the Brewers home opener at American Family Field, there may be a wintry mix in the area.

By the end of the game, it is likely going to look more like a winter day than early spring and baseball season.

Snowfall accumulations in the metro areas and lakeside will be very low. With this being a very slushy, wet snow, it will be tough to get accurate measurements.

With a warm up late week and into next week, this snow will not last long.

This is a developing story.