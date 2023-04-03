Severe weather threat returns Tuesday in southeast Wisconsin

Another round of severe weather is possible Tuesday, April 4, with the greatest threat targeting a similar area to last Friday.

Parts of southeast Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk (orange), slight risk (yellow) and marginal risk far north (green). These outlooks are put together by the Storm Prediction Center and give a good idea as to who has the greatest threat for scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms.

At least two rounds of thunderstorms are expected Tuesday; the first in the afternoon. Hail and damaging wind will be the primary threat.

Another round is expected late Tuesday evening, with a greater threat for tornadoes. Like Friday, the placement of the warm front will be important. Those along and south of the front will have the greatest threat for tornadoes. This will likely be across southern counties again, especially near the WI/IL border.

A third round of storms could impact SE WI Wednesday morning as the cold front passes, but there is still some uncertainty. Regardless, expect very strong wind throughout the day even after the system exits.

