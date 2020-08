article

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Dodge County until 5:15 Thursday, Aug. 27.

According to the NWS, shortly after 4:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Cambria, or 12 miles west of Beaver Dam, moving southeast at 30 mph, bringing hail and 60 mph winds.

