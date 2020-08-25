Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from thunderstorms on Tuesday, Aug. 25
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
- Randolph (Columbia County), 4.32
- Beaver Dam, 2.67
- St. Francis, 2.62
- West Bend, 2.50
- Menomonee Falls, 2.50
- Pipersville, 2.50
- Mayville, 2.38
- Richfield, 2.14
- Hartford, 2.02
- Whitewater, 1.83
- Johnson Creek, 1.75
- Greenfield, 1.70
- Lomira. 1.55
- Palmyra, 1.50
- Lake Geneva, 1.39
- Butler, 1.39
- Newburg, 1.32
- Juneau, 1.27
- Watertown, 1.17
- Cedarburg, 1.13