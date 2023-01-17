Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

article

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday.

The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north.

Milwaukee is forecast to be right on the rain/snow line. Any shift north or south could mean more rain or more snow.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The greatest impact for slushy accumulation will be north and northwest of Milwaukee, where 1-3 inches of snow is possible. This could mean a slow Thursday morning commute. Meanwhile, farther south in Racine and Kenosha, mainly rain or a mix is expected.

Stay tuned for updates as any shift in track, even by 10 miles could change the rain/snow forecast – especially for Milwaukee.