NWS to survey damage in Kenosha, Walworth and Racine counties on Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 11 will be sending a damage survey team out to three locations in far southeast Wisconsin

They will be surveying damage in:

The Camp Lake area in Kenosha County.

The Lake Geneva area in Walworth County.

Areas north of Union Grove in Racine County.

The results of these damage surveys will be updated in the storm summary news article and the National Weather Service's social media sites as the day goes along.