NWS issues flash flood warning for parts of Milwaukee, Racine counties until 5 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southern Milwaukee County and northeastern Racine County until 5 a.m.

According to the NWS, shortly before midnight, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area, and between 1 and 4 inches had already fallen, with flash flooding occurring.

Many roads were closed across southern Milwaukee County due to flooding, and NWS officials noted additional roads could become flooded overnight.

Remember to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads.

Storms brought heavy rain to southeast Wisconsin starting Sunday afternoon.

