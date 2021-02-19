Next round of snow arrives Sunday

Winter 2020-2021 just keeps adding more snow! Our next chance arrives Sunday afternoon, Feb. 21 as a low-pressure system swings through the region. Snow rates at times could be heavy to moderate but fortunately, this will not be a multiple-day event.

Western Michigan and the Chicago area once again will see the highest accumulations from this snow.

After midnight by early Monday morning, Feb. 22 snow comes to an end and temperatures steadily increase into next week. We'll be as warm as 40°F by Tuesday so likely this fresh snow won't last long.

The total snow that will accumulate from this system as of now looks to be between 1-3" with a few areas picking up 4"+. These totals can change but the higher confidence is the timing. Mostly late afternoon Sunday through midnight, Feb. 21 will be the main impacts.

Since November 2020, the Milwaukee area has received 44" of snowfall total which is 10" above normal and we're likely to continue that above-average trend as we end February and head into March.