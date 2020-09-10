Near 80˚ temps possible next week as cool air retreats north

If you haven't been a fan of this cool and rainy stretch of weather you're in luck! By Wednesday, Sep. 16 of next week, we have a decent shot at warming back into the mid-70s and possibly near 80˚F. How high-pressure tracks across the central United States is the key to whether or not we get a dose of warm southern air, as of now it looks highly possible.

High temp forecast for Wednesday, September 16 across the Midwest

Long term temperature forecasts have also taken a shift from cooler than average conditions back to what is more typical. The cooler northern air we have been experiencing this week once again recedes back to Canada we return to seasonable conditions at least between September 17-23. It's important to note during this time our average high slips below 70˚F for the first time since May 30th!

Temperature Outlook for September 17-23

