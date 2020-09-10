More rain potential heading into the weekend, but sunshine returns Sunday

We're not out of the rainy conditions yet. Still, plenty more on its way as we end the week and head into Saturday, Sep. 12. Light showers can be expected on and off throughout Thursday, Sep. 10 but more light rain to start off Friday, Sep 11 as well.

Skyvison Plus for Friday, Sep 11, 9:30 am

The best chance for isolated thunderstorms and even heavier rain will be Saturday morning, Sep. 12 as another low moves through the Great Lakes. This will provide a majority of additional precip accumulation over the next few days.

The heaviest of rain will be in the morning but continued showers are possible into the afternoon. It won't be until Sunday, Sep. 13 that we actually see some sunshine for the majority of the day.

Skyvison Plus for Saturday, Sep 12 8:30 am

When it's all said and done, by Saturday night, Sep. 12 most of southeast Wisconsin will have received another .50"-1.00" inches of rain. Some higher totals are possible in locations west especially, but this is looking like a nice long soak for much of the vegetation in the state as there are no flood watches at this time.