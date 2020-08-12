High pressure keeping us sunny and seasonably warm through Aug. 14

For the next three days get ready for nice sunny weather! High pressure continues to establish it's hold over the Great Lakes and will continue to block off any rain chances trying to work their way in from the west.

As a result, we'll have multiple days of sunshine and seasonably warm weather through Friday, Aug. 14.

High pressure set up for the next three days

The kind of view we're seeing Wednesday, Aug. 12 from our Estabrook camera is what we can expect moving forward.

High pressure from a physics standpoint causes downward motion in the atmosphere. In order for clouds to cool and condense water vapor, they need to rise in the atmosphere.

Without vertical motion, we don't get many clouds and thus we stay sunny outside! While clouds are possible it's generally difficult in areas of high pressure unless you get far enough to the edges of the system.

Morning view of downtown Milwaukee, August 12

Advertisement

Over the next six days, between August 12-17, the resounding weather pattern will be dry and sunny but we do hit a speed bump this weekend. That all-important high pressure we were just talking about shifts east by the weekend and allows multiple fronts to pass through by Saturday, Aug. 15.

The good news is what follows is fantastic seasonable weather for the start of next week!