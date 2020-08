article

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for five counties in southeastern Wisconsin until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 -- including, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

Northwestern Dodge County remains in a flash warning until 11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms remain possible on Friday.

