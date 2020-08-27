Flash flood warning issued for parts of Dodge County until 9:30 p.m.

article

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Dodge County until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and for West Central Dodge County until 9:30 p.m.

According to the NWS, around 5 p.m. doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Forecast.