EF-1 tornado confirmed in Walworth County; 105 mph wind speeds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2024 1:32pm CDT
Williams Bay, Walworth County

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Personnel from the National Weather Service (NWS) spent Sunday, June 23 surveying severe weather damage in Wisconsin from the night before.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak wind speeds of 105 mph touched down two miles east of Delavan in Walworth County at 8:22 p.m. 

The damage included large trees that were uprooted and large branches that snapped.

