EF-1 tornado confirmed in Walworth County; 105 mph wind speeds
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - Personnel from the National Weather Service (NWS) spent Sunday, June 23 surveying severe weather damage in Wisconsin from the night before.
The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with peak wind speeds of 105 mph touched down two miles east of Delavan in Walworth County at 8:22 p.m.
The damage included large trees that were uprooted and large branches that snapped.
