City of Houston back within cones of uncertainty for Hurricane Marco, TS Laura

While the track for Hurricane Marco is becoming clearer, the track for Tropical Storm Laura remains a little uncertain. The current cones of uncertainty have Houston just barely inside the cone for Marco.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Marco has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane Marco is still located in the central Gulf about 240 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Marco continues to move to the NNW at 13 mph with a pressure of 991 millibars.

Marco is expected to make landfall on Monday evening along the Louisiana coast at a Cat. 1 hurricane.

While the track for Hurricane Marco is becoming clearer, the track for Tropical Storm Laura remains a little uncertain. The cones of uncertainty for both storms have the city of Houston back within them.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26

Advertisement

If both Marco and Laura were both upgraded to hurricanes, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

RELATED: What is the Fujiwhara Effect? Your questions explained

RELATED: Hurricanes and the pandemic: How should Houstonians prepare

STAY ALERT: Texans urged to monitor weather as tropical systems approach the Gulf Coast

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Laura could make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday morning, but now eastern Texas to eastern Mississippi are within the cone of uncertainty.

RELATED: Tropical Depression 14 could make landfall on southeast Texas coast near Harvey anniversary

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

4 p.m. update on Hurricane Marco from the NHC

HURRICANE MARCO

Hurricane Marco has entered the Gulf of Mexico moving to the north-northwest near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue. The system will move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that maximum sustained winds at 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

Marco became a hurricane on Sunday morning. Weakening is forecasted to occur on Monday night and Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Missouri

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



- Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana

- Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

- Cameron to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

4 p.m. update on T.S. Laura from the NHC

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura is bringing heavy rains to portions of Puerto Rico and is headed toward the Dominican Republic.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest at 21 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

The forecast track has Tropical Storm Laura's center moving near Puerto Rico Saturday morning, near or over Hispaniola Saturday afternoon and night, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

As of the 2 p.m. EDT update from the NHC, maximum sustained winds are 50 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says slow strengthening is expected over the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Entire coast of Haiti

- Inagua and the Ragged Islands in southeastern Bahamas

- Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

- Cuban Provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago De Cuba, Granma, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar Del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.