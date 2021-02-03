Freezing rain followed by accumulating snow expected Thursday

Our next snow system arrives Thursday afternoon, Feb. 4, and this time favoring the highest totals to areas north and west of Milwaukee. Many of us are still digging out the snow from one of the snowiest January's since 2005.

It looks like February will be off to a snowy start as well. Most of southeast Wisconsin will be in the 3-6" range.

What makes this snow system different from the weekend is the potential for freezing rain. An elevated layer of warm air could cause mixed precipitation initially which can reduce the overall snow totals and cause more dangerous road conditions.

By Thursday afternoon, Feb. 4 just about everyone will be seeing a mosaic of snow and mixed precipitation and will continue on through the evening.

By late evening, our snow chances will come to an end but our temperatures will quickly drop following the passage of the cold front associated with this system. The cold will keep this snow around for awhile so the faster you shovel it off the better.