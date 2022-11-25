Lakefront Brewery Black Friday limited edition beer back for 2022

Black Friday is a big day at Lakefront Brewery for beer lovers. The brewery is releasing four limited-edition beers for sale today.

For the early birds, the beer is one part of why they're out here, but it's more the tradition of getting together with fields waiting at Lakefront Brewery to be one of the first to get their hands on the limited edition beer.

Lakefront's Curdwagon food truck will be on hand and open at 4:30 a.m. for breakfast. Black Friday gear will be sold, including a beanie, shirt, blanket, snifter, and bottle opener.

"This year features four different Black Friday™ beers," said Lakefront Brand Manager Michael Stodola. "Tasting each of them has been a special experience. And each of them is on point as our Brewers have dialed in our barrel-aging game."

The four Black Friday beers available for purchase are:

2022 Black Friday™ Imperial Stout – Smooth, round, and deep. Although this year's gold standard is 14% abv, this liquid is not hot.

2022 Double Barrel Black Friday™ – This barleywine has been aged in both bourbon and rye barrels from Great Lakes Distillery. Flavors of caramel, brown sugar, vanilla, almond and oak, this barleywine is worthy of the Black Friday name.

2022 5-Year-Old Black Friday™ – Kept in rye barrels since 2017, the big, roasty, chocolatey Imperial Stout left all traces of alcohol heat in the barrel and picked up vanilla flavors, toasted pecan, marzipan, and a touch of sherry.

2022 Black Friday™ Christmas Cookie – A big, chewy Imperial Stout with vanilla, cinnamon and honey, then aged in Rum Barrels. Chocolatey and roasty flavors pick up molasses, oak plank and spice from the rum barrels. You can experience the taste of a gingerbread cookie with sweet icing.

The beer is available while supplies last. Doors open at 8 a.m.

