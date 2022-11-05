Wisconsin hosts Maryland at Camp Randall, lead 17-3

article

Wisconsin Badgers take on Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Badgers will be without five players against the Maryland Terrapins.

1st Quarter

Braelon Allen capped a Wisconsin 12-play, 77-yard drive with a nine-yard run into the end zone. The Badgers took the lead, 7-0, with about a minute left in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

After a little back and forth between the two teams, the Badgers' Isaac Guerendo made an 89-yard scamper for a touchdown at the 10:29 mark in the second quarter. Wisconsin pushed its lead to 14-0.

Badgers continue the winning streak with Brady Schipper making a 38-yard field goal bringing the total score to 17-0 going into half-time.

3rd Quarter

The Maryland Terrapins finally scores a 39-yard field goal bringing the score to 17-3.

