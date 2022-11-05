Wisconsin hosts Maryland at Camp Randall, lead 17-3
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badgers take on Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Badgers will be without five players against the Maryland Terrapins.
1st Quarter
Braelon Allen capped a Wisconsin 12-play, 77-yard drive with a nine-yard run into the end zone. The Badgers took the lead, 7-0, with about a minute left in the first quarter.
2nd Quarter
After a little back and forth between the two teams, the Badgers' Isaac Guerendo made an 89-yard scamper for a touchdown at the 10:29 mark in the second quarter. Wisconsin pushed its lead to 14-0.
Badgers continue the winning streak with Brady Schipper making a 38-yard field goal bringing the total score to 17-0 going into half-time.
3rd Quarter
The Maryland Terrapins finally scores a 39-yard field goal bringing the score to 17-3.
FOX6 News will update this post following scoring plays. Check back for updates.