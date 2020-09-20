Week 2: Lions take on the Packers at Lambeau

article

In a vacant Lambeau Field, the 1-0 Green Bay Packers take on the 0-1 Detroit Lions for an NFC matchup.

See complete box score of the game on FOXSports.com

Detroit opened with eight plays in the first drive with a 1-yard touchdown by left guard Kerryon Johnson with a successful extra point to give the Lions a 7-0 lead with 10:30 left in the 1st.

The Packers convert on 4th and 6 play. First down by Lazard with 6:23 left.

Crosby hits a 43-yard field goal to put the Pack on the board. Score is 7-3 with 5:42 left in the 1st.

The Lions increased their lead as the 1st quarter ended with a catch by Marvin Jones, Jr. complete with an extra point. The score is 14-3 Detroit.

The Packers get on the board again with a pass to Aaron Jones for a 7-yard run into the endzone complete with a Lambeau Leap. Extra point by Crosby is good. The score is now 14-10 Detroit with 10:09 left in the 2nd.

The Lions can't convert on the drive and punt. It's Green Bay 1st and 10 on the GB 10-yard line. 6:14 left in the 2nd.