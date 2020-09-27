SNF: Green Bay Packers lead Saints 13-10 in 2nd

The Green Bay Packers hope to keep the winning ways going when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Packers enter Week 3 on a seven-game regular-season win streak, the longest current streak in the NFC and Green Bay’s longest winning streak since 2016-17 (seven games).

Ahead of kickoff, the Packers announced Davante Adams and Kenny Clark would not play in this game.

The Green Bay Packers won the coin toss and deferred, so the Saints started with the football Sunday night.

The Packers got on the board first, with a 52-yard field goal by Mason Crosby, bringing the score to 3-0 with 7:30 left in the first.

The Saints soon answered with a touchdown, bringing the score to 7-3 with the extra point -- with just over 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Crosby added a second field goal with 14:12 left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 7-6, Saints leading.

The Packers took the lead with about 10 minutes left to go in the first half with the fifth career touchdown by Allen Lazard. With Crosby's extra point, the score was 13-7, Green Bay leading.

The Saints answered with a field goal, bringing the score to 13-10.