Rogers vs. Brady, Packers vs. Buccaneers, Green Bay leads 14-3

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for only the fifth time as starting quarterbacks when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 25.

It's the first matchup between the premier quarterbacks since the Bucs beat the Packers in the NFC championship game on the way to winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Brady holds a 3-1 edge in head-to-head matchups against Rodgers. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is 5-2 overall against the Packers during his career. Brady hasn't had to be at his best to beat Dallas and New Orleans the past two weeks, primarily because Tampa Bay's defense has been so dominant.

Rodgers rebounded from a subpar performance in Week 1 to beat Chicago last week.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returns Sunday. Bakhtiari was in the midst of an All-Pro season when he tore his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. He’s played in only one game since, though he has been practicing at least on a limited basis.

The Packers played virtually all of last season without Bakhtiari.

Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games.

Green Bay has other injury concerns at wide receiver as well. Wideouts Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Cobb and Watson didn’t practice Friday, while Lewis was a limited practice participant.

Cobb was ruled active Sunday.

On Saturday, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers got on the board in their opening drive with a 45-yard Ryan Succop field goal, bringing the score to 3-0.

Packers' rookie Romeo Doubs got Green Bay on the board during their opening drive with a touchdown. With Mason Crosby's extra point, the Packers led 7-3, which was the score at the end of the first quarter.

Up to this point in the game, the Packers were perfect on third-down conversions. Allen Lazard converted the fifth, and soon after, scored a touchdown. Mason Crosby's extra point extended the Packers' lead to 14-3 with under 9 minutes to play in the first half.

Packers' Rashan Gary sacked Tom Brady for a loss of six on third down.

This was followed by a 40-yard pickup by Randall Cobb, who was able to break free and give the Packers' offense even more momentum.

Packers' Aaron Jones then fumbled after getting hit near the goal line, and Tampa Bay recovered.

Just before halftime, Packers' Darnell Savage recovered a Tampa Bay fumble.

The Packers led by 11 at the half.

Green Bay punted to end their first possession of the second half.

The Packers (Keisean Nixon) forced a Tampa Bay fumble to end the Bucs' first possession of the second half. Jarran Reed recovered for Green Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.