Paul Chryst out, Badgers football head coach, ESPN reports

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst is out, ESPN's Adam Rittenburg reported Sunday night, Oct. 2.

The Badgers were trounced by Illinois Saturday following a loss to Ohio State.

The team has won two and lost three -- 52-21 to Ohio State and 38-0 to Illinois.

The Illini sacked Graham Mertz five times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries while handing Wisconsin its most lopsided home loss since a 48-7 setback against Penn State in 2008. This was Illinois' most lopsided win in the series since a 34-6 blowout of Wisconsin in 1988.

A much larger crowd showed significantly more displeasure as the Badgers got dismantled for a second straight week. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) was coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.

"Something needs to change because that's not us," Wisconsin safety John Torchio said. "That's not the Wisconsin football we all know."

The Badgers have fallen below .500 after opening the season in the AP Top 25.