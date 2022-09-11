Packers vs. Vikings in season opener: Minnesota leads 10-0

The Green Bay Packers open the season Sunday, Sept. 11 at Minnesota vs. the Vikings.

This marks the second time in three years the Packers and Vikings have opened the season in Minnesota. The Packers won 43-34 at Minnesota in 2020. The Packers and Vikings have split their 60 previous meetings in Minnesota. They split their two regular-season matchups last year.

QB Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, has tortured the Vikings with a combined 13 TD passes without an interception in the past four matchups between these teams. He'll be challenged to maintain that level of success without two-time All-Pro WR Davante Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas in the offseason.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Minnesota has fared best against Green Bay when Rodgers is consistently pressured. New Vikings OLB Za'Darius Smith, who had 26 sacks for the Packers over the 2019-20 seasons before being limited to one game because of a back injury in 2021, will be eager to stick it to his former team after being released this spring. Danielle Hunter and his 60½ sacks in 85 games mans the other OLB spot. Green Bay’s two best blockers, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, were limited in training camp in their recovery from torn ACLs. Both were out for Sunday's game.

Packers WR Allen Lazard (ankle) didn’t practice all week and was listed as inactive for Sunday's game. Packers TE Robert Tonyan (knee) and S Darnell Savage (hamstring) were limited practice participants all week but were expected to play.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Packers benched most of their starters for the three preseason games. They used the same strategy last year and lost 38-3 to New Orleans in the regular-season opener.

The Packers are aiming for a fourth straight NFC North title. Green Bay has posted the NFC’s best regular-season record each of the past two years, though they haven’t reached the Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season. Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur is the only head coach in NFL history to win at least 13 games in each of his first three seasons.

The Vikings scored on their first drive thanks to Justin Jefferson, bringing the score to 7-0.

Shortly thereafter, Packers' Christian Watson dropped a would-be touchdown pass.

The Packers ended up punting to end their first offensive drive.

Aaron Rodgers' first pass completion of the year came late in the first with a pass to Randall Cobb for a first down.

Rodgers was sacked by ex-Packers player Za'Darius Smith, and the Packers again punted with under 3 minutes remaining in the first.

The Vikings lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Packers' Robert Tonyan, back from an ACL injury, had a 23-yard catch for first down early in the second. Rodgers then threw to Aaron Jones for 22 yards.

A fourth and goal drive by the Packers ended with the Vikings (Za'Darius Smith) stopping AJ Dillon short of the end zone with under 8 minutes left in the half.

The Vikings added a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 with under 4 minutes remaining in the half.