Packers vs. Giants in London on Sunday

article

The Green Bay Packers will take on the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams are 3-1.

The contest marks the Packers’ first international regular-season game. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT – 2:30 p.m. local time in London.

The Packers and Giants both arrived on Friday morning, meaning they only have two days to get used to the jet lag and time difference.

Rodgers, whose habit of traveling to different countries in the offseason has been well documented, said he would have loved to come out earlier.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"A lot of us who love to travel were kind of hoping for a Monday takeoff so we could enjoy some food and some culture and maybe a Premier League game," Rodgers said. "But either way, we’re excited to be here. And this is not just a normal road trip even though the coaches speak is always, ‘Hey, we’re here to win a game, yada yada yada.’ This is definitely more special. … This is one of those games I think at the end of your career when you think back on, it’s going to be a special moment to be able to play in front of the fans here."