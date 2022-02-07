Expand / Collapse search

Packers new special teams coach; team to hire Rich Bisaccia: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:56AM
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Interim head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati,

NEW YORK - The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as the team's new special teams coach, sources tell Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com.

A tweet from Monday morning, Feb. 7 says "Bisaccia is universally respected."

Green Bay's special teams unit was noted as a problem spot for the team – which lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs in this latest effort. 

Other moves

Meanwhile, Green Bay promoted John Dunn to take over as tight ends coach for Justin Outten, who left to become the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

The Packers announced the move Saturday. The team also confirmed Maurice Drayton won’t return as special teams coordinator; his departure had been reported on Tuesday.

"We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a release. "He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward."

Dunn worked as a senior analyst for the Packers this season, coached the New York Jets’ tight ends from 2019-20 and was an assistant with the Chicago Bears from 2016-17.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

