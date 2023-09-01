Packers Super Bowl champion speaks out following untimely death of teen son: ‘A special soul’

article

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Brady Poppinga spoke out Thursday for the first time since it was revealed that his 17-year-old son, Julius, died earlier this week after reportedly suffering a severe asthma attack.

Julius Poppinga, a junior at Westlake High School in Ventura County, California, and a member of the school's varsity football team, died after reportedly suffering a severe asthma attack.

"I would like to thank EVERYONE for their unbelievably beautiful, sweet and loving compassion sent our way," the NFL veteran said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Julius is a special soul who has touched so many lives. He is missed, but we KNOW that through the Savior, we will see him and be with him again."

According to the Ventura County Star, Julius was hospitalized after the asthma attack and also suffered a collapsed lung, which he did not recover from.

Several former NFL players shared their condolences online, including former teammate Will Blackmon, who played for the Packers from 2006-2009.

"Sending love to you and your family," he posted on X.

The Westlake Warriors varsity football team is scheduled to play Thousand Oaks on Friday.

"Football has always been a huge portion of Julius’s life. I know right now Julius is smiling from heaven in happiness to watch his brothers plate their hearts out tonight against TO," his sister, Jasmine, posted on Instagram Friday.

"Thank you Westlake football for being a second family to Julius, my parents, little sisters, and me. Please play your hearts out tonight for yourselves, Westlake high school, and Julius Poppinga."

