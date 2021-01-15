Packers go up 16-3 after Rodgers TD scramble

article

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than the Green Bay Packers. Nobody has played better defense than the Los Angeles Rams.

That sets up an intriguing showdown of strength vs. strength when MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (13-3) host All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams (11-6) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

First Quarter

The Packers kicked off to the Rams to open the game, but the offense quickly took the field. The Green Bay defense forced three-and-out on Los Angeles' opening possession, prompting a punt.

The Green & Gold drove into goal-line territory but could not find the end zone -- settling for a Mason Crosby field goal for the game's first score.

Later in the first, the Rams drove into Packers territory. Kicker Matt Gay hit a field goal to even the score at 3-3.

Second Quarter

The Packers were in possession to start the second frame. Continuing a drive that began with more than four minutes in the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers completed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams at the goal line -- the first touchdown of the game.

Rodgers found the end zone later in the quarter, but did it himself; a 1-yard touchdown scramble put the Packers up by two scores. A bad snap on the extra point led to a failed opportunity to build the team's lead, though.

