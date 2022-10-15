Packers, Jets noon kickoff Sunday; only on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers go from one New York team to another, hosting the New York Jets at Lambeau Field after a loss to the New York Giants in London.

It's a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is slated for noon Sunday, Oct. 16 – and you're invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Both teams are 3-2 this season. The Packers have won three straight against the Jets, though each game has been decided by single digits. The most recent game went to overtime. Of the 13 games between the two franchises, the Jets hold an 8-5 edge.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh go way back. They coached together at Central Michigan University in 2004 and were on the Houston Texans staff in 2008-09. Mike LaFleur, Matt's younger brother, is also the Jets' offensive coordinator.

The contest against the Jets marks the first time since 2010 that the Packers have played both New York teams in the same season, and the second time ever that it's happened in back-to-back weeks.

Sunday's game is also the Packers' first noon kickoff this season. The Packers are 14-3 in noon games since 2019.



