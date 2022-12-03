Packers visit Bears, rivalry rematch only on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 4.

The game kicks off at noon – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

The Week 13 rivalry rematch comes after the Packers (4-8) beat the Bears (3-9) at Lambeau Field in September.

The two storied franchises are currently tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history – 786. Sunday's game will be their 205th meeting, the most between any two teams in NFL history.

The Packers lead the all-time series 104-95-6, which includes two playoff games (1-1), and have one seven straight against the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers has posted a 125-plus passer rating and multiple passing touchdowns in each of his last five games against Chicago, making him the first NFL quarterback with five straight such games against a single opponent.

It will be the first game at Soldier Field for Packers punter Pat O'Donnell since joining the team; he was drafted by the Bears in 2014 and spent the past eight seasons there.

On the injury front, the Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent and appendectomy Friday.

Rodgers was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice with thumb and rib injuries, per the team's injury report. The team's Friday injury report also listed safety Darnell Savage as doubtful, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and wide receiver Romeo Doubs as questionable.