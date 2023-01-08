Milwaukee Wave tops the Ambush in St. Louis, 8-2

The 7-Time Champion Milwaukee Wave dominated MASL Eastern Division rivals, the St. Louis Ambush, Saturday night, Jan. 7, at The Family Arena.

"I've been preaching to the guys about playing four complete quality quarters this season, and tonight we did just that," said Head Coach Giulaiano Oliviero. "This win says a lot about our team, and to execute like they did was awesome."



MASL Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5 of action, and team captain Ian Bennett started the scoring for the Wave just three minutes into the first quarter, and there was no turning back.



In addition Milwaukee Wave goals came Derek Huffman, Troy Morrison, Shawn Azcueta, Andre Hayne x2, Ian Bennett x2, and Javier Steinwascher.