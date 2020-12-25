Milwaukee Bucks host Golden State Warriors in Christmas Day play

article

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors for a Christmas Day matchup.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall with a 30-5 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Golden State went 9-34 in Western Conference play and 7-24 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES

Bucks: D.J. Augustin: out (calf).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (foot), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).