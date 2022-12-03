Chicago Bears in the lead against Green Bay Packers, 10-16

article

The Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 4.

The Week 13 rivalry rematch comes after the Packers (4-8) beat the Bears (3-9) at Lambeau Field in September.

The two storied franchises are currently tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history – 786. Sunday's game will be their 205th meeting, the most between any two teams in NFL history.

The Packers lead the all-time series 104-95-6, which includes two playoff games (1-1), and have one seven straight against the Bears.

Quarter 1

Chicago Bears Cairo Santos makes a 40-yard field goal. The score is now 0-3 with the bears in the lead.

Bears Justin Fields just rushed for a 56-yard touchdown. The score is now 0-10.

Green Bay finally gets on the scoreboard with a 24-yard field goal attempt. The score is 3-10.

Quarter 2

Chicago Bears David Montgomery makes another touchdown in the second quarter. The score is now 3-16.

The packers are rushing back into the game with an incredible touchdown by Christian Watson making the score 10-16.

