Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to lineup for Game 4 against Heat: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:32AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will return to the lineup in Game 4 against the Miami Heat Monday, April 24, according to Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider/writer/analyst for The Athletic and Stadium. 

Giannis was ruled out of Game 3 of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday night because of his ongoing back issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 