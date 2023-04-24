Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to lineup for Game 4 against Heat: report

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will return to the lineup in Game 4 against the Miami Heat Monday, April 24, according to Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider/writer/analyst for The Athletic and Stadium.

Giannis was ruled out of Game 3 of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday night because of his ongoing back issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.